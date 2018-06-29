Police: Child flown to hospital after near-drowning at Cape Cod hotel

A child was flown to a Boston hospital Friday after nearly drowning at a hotel on Cape Cod, officials said.
Officers responding about 2:45 p.m. to the Sea Crest Hotel in North Falmouth found a 10-year-old child in need of medical treatment.
The child was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment, according to Falmouth police.
The incident is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)