Police: Child flown to hospital after near-drowning at Cape Cod hotel

A child was flown to a Boston hospital Friday after nearly drowning at a hotel on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding about 2:45 p.m. to the Sea Crest Hotel in North Falmouth found a 10-year-old child in need of medical treatment.

The child was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment, according to Falmouth police.

The incident is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

