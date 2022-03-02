WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a child was inadvertently left in a cab.

Around 6 p.m., authorities say they were alerted to an incident where a child was inadvertently left inside of a taxi after a drop off from Logan Airport to a residence in Weston.

The child was eventually found safe and is back with their family.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)