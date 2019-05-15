Police: Child playing in WWII Jeep finds gun, shoots mom at Veterans Appreciation Day event

(WHDH) — A 76-year-old man is facing charges after an 8-year-old child who was playing in a vintage World War II Jeep during a Veterans Appreciation Day event at a baseball game found an unsecured handgun and shot his mother on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the U.S.A Baseball Stadium in Millington, Tennessee, found a critically injured woman who had been accidentally shot, according to the Millington Police Department.

The child believed the weapon was a toy gun and pulled the trigger, firing a single round at his mother, officials said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Regional One Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

The annual Babe Howard Baseball Classic between the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee at Martin was suspended after the shooting.

Investigators later determined that the unsecured weapon belonged to Charles McFarland Jr., 76, of Atoka. He is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

No bond has been set for McFarland Jr.

An investigation is ongoing.

