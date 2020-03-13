Police: Child porn, drug suspect shot by police after opening fire on troopers in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on child porn and drug charges was shot after opening fire on state troopers as he fled a West Springfield motel on Friday, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the Special Tactical Operations Team were surveilling the Express Inn on Riverdale Street when they spotted Enrique Gonzalez, 42, who was wanted on charges of photographing a child in a sexual manner and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, subsequent offense, according to state police.

After seeing him leave the motel and try to get into a parked car, state troopers converged and ordered Gonzalez to surrender but he allegedly ran away and fired a handgun at them, prompting them to return fire and hit him.

Gonzalez was conscious and alert after being shot and was stabilized and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

