Police: Child rapist arrested for alleged fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a convicted child rapist for alleged fraud during his probation.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist says that 52-year-old Richard Gardner was arrested Friday at his home in Providence because of alleged fraud on a marriage certificate Gardner applied for at Cranston City Hall.

Gardner was due to be arraigned by a bail commissioner in Cranston Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

Gardner was convicted of multiple child rapes in the 1980s in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He completed a prison term in 2016, but soon after his release was taken back into custody for a probation violation. He was released again in October and moved to Providence.

Since then, there have been protests outside his home. He got married in Cranston Oct. 20.

