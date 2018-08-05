Police: Child struck by car in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital Sunday after being struck by a car in Canton.

The six-year-old boy was riding a scooter near the Walgreens on 39 Bolivar Street when a car traveling down the street struck him just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the driver of the SUV, Fouad Ahmad, he was going less than 20 miles an hour and was able to hit the breaks before he “tapped” the child.

Ahmad lives nearby and said that he always makes an effort to slow down when driving in that area as cars often pull out suddenly.

Ahmad reportedly got out of his car and checked the child’s breathing before calling 911. The boy was conscious when the ambulance arrived.

“I don’t care about insurance, I don’t care about anything. I care about human beings.” said the driver. “God saved this kid today.”

The accident reconstruction team has cleared the scene.

The child is expected to be ok.

