BOSTON (WHDH) - State and local police, along with Boston city officials, are putting together a security plan as they prepare for the 123rd Boston Marathon.

The April 15th race falls on the anniversary of the bombings that rocked the city six years ago.

Boston Police Superintendent Bill Ridge says they are working hard to make sure the marathon is a safe environment for everyone.

“We have what we believe is a comprehensive safety and security plan to try and ensure safety and security for all the visitors, spectators and runners of the Boston Marathon,” he said.

Police plan to implement new security measures, including no drones allowed during the race.

