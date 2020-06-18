Police: Classrooms flooded after Worcester man set brush fire that spread to roof of elementary school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several classrooms were flooded after a Worcester man set a brush fire that spread to the roof off an elementary school, triggering the sprinkler system early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the Worcester Arts Magnet School to assist firefighters around 2:30 a.m. found 21-year-old Jordon Calderon lurking behind the school, according to the Worcester Police Department.

An investigation revealed Calderon started a small fire in some bushes that spread to foam materials and then to the roof of the school, police said.

The damage to the roof caused the sprinkler system to flood multiple classrooms and destroy many materials, according to investigators.

Calderon is charged with willful, malicious, destruction of property, and arson of a public building.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)