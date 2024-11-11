SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Satanic Temple in Salem Monday afternoon, officials said.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers began investigating the threat at the 64 Bridge St. temple, shutting down the area for a couple hours, the City of Salem said in an X post.

The public was asked to avoid Bridge Street, between Beacon and Osgood streets, while authorities were on scene, according to the city. Residents and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place.

The city then said that no explosives were found, and the neighborhood was reopened by 2:15 p.m.

