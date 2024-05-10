CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early Friday morning and began to tear down the student demonstration.

“Fewer than 10” people were arrested Thursday afternoon after pro-Palestinian protesters and police clashed outside an MIT building in Cambridge, a university spokesperson confirmed, and more could be seen being arrested Friday.

Authorities attempted to get rid of the encampment once this week already, clearing it out before protesters returned and set up camp again, where they remained until Friday morning.

