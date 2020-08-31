CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire convenience store clerk and his associate conspired together to rob the store last Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Fisherville Road around 10:45 p.m. learned that a masked man claiming to have a firearm that he did not show had entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk, according to Concord police.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot.

An investigation revealed that the robbery had been planned by the store clerk and an associate of the clerk, police said.

Benjamin Berry, 26, and Christopher Frost, 27, both of Concord, were arrested on warrants on Friday after turning themselves in, police added.

Berry faces charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and false report to law enforcement, while Frost faces charges of armed robbery and falsifying physical evidence.

They were released on personal recognizance bail and are set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.

