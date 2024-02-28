NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Attleboro have blocked a road to make sure no one gets too close to a building officials say is at risk of imminent collapse.

Officials on Wednesday said the Old Webster Mill building is at risk of imminent partial collapse after suffering roof damage and other issues during recent storms and is now structurally unsafe.

The city says they’ve told the owner they have 24 hours to “correct the situation” before the town steps in to demolish it.

