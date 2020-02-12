Police: Coach hid camera in tissue box, filmed female co-workers as they changed, showered

(WHDH) — A 21-year-old swim coach is facing felony charges after authorities say he hid a camera in a tissue box and filmed female co-workers as they changed and showered in the locker room where he worked.

Jacob Masbruch, of West Allis, Wisconsin, is facing five counts of capturing an intimate representation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Masbruch, a coach at Swimtastic Swim School in Waukesha County, was arrested Friday after a 17-year-old instructor spotted a hole in a tissue box on a shelf in the women’s locker room and discovered a phone inside, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet.

Evidence found on Masbruch’s cellphone reportedly included footage of three younger girls, in addition to other women. The instructor told police that the camera had been positioned to capture video in the area of the changing room and showers.

Masbruch reportedly overheard the girl speaking about what she found, prompting him to enter the locker room in an effort to recover the phone. When the girl confronted him, Masbruch allegedly stated that he was going to smash the phone and shove it down a drain, in addition to telling her that she didn’t need to inform management.

Police say Masbruch fled the swim center before officers arrived. He was later arrested at his home in West Allis on Feb. 7.

Masbruch is said to have initially denied having a connection to the phone but it reportedly rang when police dialed his number.

Videos found on the phone showed girls and women between the ages of 15 and 25, the news outlet reported.

Masbruch first appeared before a judge on Monday. He is due back in court on Feb. 14.

An investigation is ongoing.

