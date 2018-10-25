Police, Coast Guard seek man missing on Lake Champlain

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Searchers looking for a 67-year-old man believed to be missing in Lake Champlain have found what appears to be a missing dinghy not far from where the man was last seen.

Vermont police say the crew of a search aircraft Thursday spotted the dinghy in a swampy, shallow at the South End of Town Farm Bay in Charlotte.

Police and the Coast Guard are searching the lake for George Ruhe, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and Brattleboro, Vermont.

Ruhe was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Point Bay Marina in Charlotte. In a message to a friend he indicated he was rowing. He was reported missing Wednesday after he missed meetings.

Ruhe had used the dinghy to reach his sailboat. Ruhe’s vehicle was found Wednesday at the marina.

