Police: Cohasset man charged after search warrant uncovers 16 illegal guns, ammo

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset man is facing a raft of weapons charges after police say he was caught with 16 illegally owned firearms.

After receiving information about the presence of illegal weapons at the home of Jeffrey Granoff, 49, officers executed a search warrant Sunday and seized multiple firearms, high-capacity magazines, and a quantity of ammunition, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Granoff was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges including 16 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 16 counts of failure to register a firearm, and one count of illegally possessing ammunition.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)