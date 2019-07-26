Police: Cohasset pizza shop worker pummeled manager with mallet after being questioned about missing money

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset pizza shop worker who was in need of a loan allegedly attacked and pummeled his manager with a rubber mallet on Monday morning after he was confronted about money that was missing from a safe, officials said.

Lawrence Spear, 47, of Weymouth, was arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The manager of Victoria’s Pizza, Ramin Doorandish, was driving to work and on the phone with Spear, who asked him for a $3,000 loan, according to a police report.

When Doorandish arrived at work, police say Spear was waiting inside the shop, despite not being on the schedule.

Doorandish immediately went into his office to check on a safe that Spear had access to over the weekend and found that it was completely empty, the report stated.

Doorandish then called Spear into his office and questioned him about the whereabouts of the money but he allegedly denied taking it.

As the two continued to speak, Spear allegedly picked up a rubber mallet and struck Doorandish in the back of the head.

Officers responding to the restaurant at 790 CJC Highway reportedly found the mallet in a trash can and learned Spear had fled the scene in a gray Nissan sedan after employees rushed in to help Doorandish, who was screaming and suffering from head injuries.

Police say surveillance video showed Spear “exerting his body weight” on Doorandish during the violent, unrelenting assault.

One employee told police that he witnessed Spear “ground and pound” Doorandish, while another worker stated he that he seemed “crazy and angry.”

Police say officers were able to contact Spear, who later drove to the Cohasset Police Department and surrendered without incident.

Doorandish was treated at South Shore Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)