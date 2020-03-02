Police: Cohasset resident quarantined after having ‘close contact’ with coronavirus patient

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police say they’ve learned from state health officials that a town resident has been home-quarantined after having close contact with a person suffering from the coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, police say Cohasset public safety officials are closely monitoring the situation and remain in contact with their state and federal partners.

Although there is no known nexus between the resident and the community’s public school system, police officials say they have met with school district leadership to keep them apprised of the situation.

There are no known cases of coronavirus in Cohasset and the risk in Massachusetts remains low.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)