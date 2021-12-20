COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old Cohasset woman is facing criminal charges after police say she hosted a party at her house on Sunday where underage drinking occurred.

The woman, whose name was not released, will be summonsed to Quincy District Court at a later date to face charges of furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and keeping a noisy and disorderly house, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Officers responding to a reported fight involving a number of people in the area of Atlantic Avenue around 12:30 a.m. learned that a large party was being held at a home on Sheldon Road, Quigley said.

The homeowner was issued a summons after an investigation determined she was aware of the party and that alcohol was present — and that attendee were under the legal drinking age.

“Homeowners and parents have a duty to ensure that all minors in their care are safe. Any party where minors and alcohol are present has the potential for dangerous and tragic consequences,” Quigley said in a statement. “The social host law is designed to hold those who provide alcohol to minors accountable.”

