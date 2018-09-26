Police: College student stole roommate’s debit card info, spent $15K on pornographic material

(WHDH) — A Pennsylvania State University student is facing charges after police say he stole his roommate’s debit card information and used it to purchase more than $15,000 worth of pornographic material.

The Centre Daily Times reports Parker Schoem stole the money over a three-year period while his roommate was serving in the South Korean Army.

Schoem’s roommate returned to school in August to find $10,000 missing from his bank account, according to the news outlet. Police later tracked the purchases to various websites and linked them to Schoem’s email address.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested last week after confessing to the crime and charged with theft by unlawful taking, among other offenses.

Schoem allegedly told police that he memorized the card information after often ordering takeout over the phone.

He has since been arraigned and ordered held on $250,000 bail.

