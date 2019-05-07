Police: Combative man shot with stun gun on Bourne highway

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A combative man had to be detained with a stun gun Tuesday in Bourne, police say.

Officers responding to Route 25 westbound in the area of Bournedale Road about 5 p.m. for a report of a disabled vehicle were met with a 24-year-old Kingston man in a 2014 Ford Explorer who became combative, state police say.

While acting combative, the operator entered the right travel lane on foot, jeopardizing his own safety and the safety of police officers who were on scene and passing motorists.

To end the risk of serious injury to the operator, police, and the public, the sergeant deployed his electronic control weapon to gain control of the man, ending the situation with no serious injury to anyone.

The operator, whose name was not released, was transported to Tobey Hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.

