Police: ‘Combative’ motorist subdued with stun gun in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police sergeant was forced to use a stun gun to detain a motorist who became combative in Bourne on Tuesday, officials said.

The sergeant was responding to a report of a disabled vehicle on Route 25 westbound about 5 p.m. when he spoke with a 24-year-old Kingston man who became combative and walked into the right travel lane on foot, according to state police.

In order to end the risk of him being seriously injured, state police say the sergeant deployed his electronic control weapon and placed the driver into custody.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

