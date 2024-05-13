COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police commended those who pulled kindergarten-aged children to safety when a driverless car went crashing through a lacrosse field in Cohasset on Saturday.

At around 10:40 a.m. that day, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an out-of-control SUV driving across the sports field at Cohasset Middle High School on Pond Street, officials said. Two children were in the car at the time.

Coaches and parents rushed children on the field out of the path of the car, but the vehicle hit a coach, crashed through a chain link fence, and stopped in a yard across the street, police said.

“Luck played a big part in this. People did a great job getting the children out of the way, but the fact that there was no traffic coming down Pawn Street at the time, no one riding a bike or walking down the street, we were incredibly lucky,” an investigator said.

Paramedics treated the two children inside the car and the coach for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Part of the field was still taped off Monday. The crash is under investigation.

