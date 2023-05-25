BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s police commissioner is speaking out from police headquarters after a recent uptick in violence this week that has left residents feeling uneasy. There have been three shootings in as many days, and one person has died.

“We’re here and we care,” Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. “From our perspective, people need to understand this is a safe city. We can be safer with the public’s help”

Wednesday night surveillance video captured shots ringing out along the sidewalk outside a liquor store next to Ramsay Park in Roxbury that left residents including young children running for cover.

No one was hurt but this was nothing short of frightening for those who live and work here, said Sopaea Poca, the store owner.

Tuesday surveillance video captures the terrifying moments when a gunman opened fire at the intersection of Dot Avenue and Gallivan Boulevard in broad daylight in Dorchester. One bullet ricocheted off a front door and others just missed a fire truck driving through the area.

Monday night, there was a deadly shooting in broad daylight on Columbia Road which claimed the life of 33-year-old Danny Mayers, well known to many including Mayor Michelle Wu.

“A beloved uncle and son, and someone who was active in his church as a pastor and longtime Boston Public School employee and public servant,” Wu said at the press conference.

The shootings come as the mayor and commissioners unveil a wide variety of summer programs to keep kids safe and busy. The commissioner said it takes a community, not just a police department.

“If or when they see something or think something’s going on, let us know. Give us an opportunity to actually get there to prevent something in general,” Cox said.

All shootings from this week remain under investigation, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)