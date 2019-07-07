Police: Concert-goers discard dozens of nitrous oxide canisters outside Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of nitrous oxide canisters were collected from outside Fenway Park on Friday after a large crowd of people gathered to inhale the fumes ahead of a concert, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit and the Citywide Bicycle Unit recovered 67 canisters of suspected nitrous oxide after officers noticed a large group of people inhaling the gas from balloons “in an effort to achieve a high,” according to police.

The canisters were turned over to the Boston Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit for additional processing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)