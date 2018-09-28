Police: Concord woman found after she escaped from prison

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire police have located a prisoner who “walked away” from prison Friday afternoon.

Officers investigating the incident found 23-year-old Taylor Wilkins hiding underneath a bed in an apartment located at 58 Webster Highway in Boscowen, N.H. two hours after she fled Shea Farm Women’s Detention Center, according to a release issued by

Police warned residents to be on the lookout after Wilkins “walked away” from the facility just after 1:30 p.m.

She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the women’s state prison where she will face criminal charges.

