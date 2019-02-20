Police: Concrete thrown at sex offender’s home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say someone threw a piece of concrete through the window of a registered sex offender’s home in Providence, Rhode Island.

The vandalism occurred at the home of Richard Gardner at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gardner was convicted of multiple child rapes in the 1980s and 1990s in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Residents protested Gardner for weeks after he moved into the neighborhood last year following his release from prison.

Police Maj. David Lapatin says the protests have stopped, and a one-person detail at Gardner’s house ended Friday.

A police administrative assistant says they are working to determine the cost of the police detail.

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

Gardner’s wife says he is not a danger to re-offend.

