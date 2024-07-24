BARRINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police were in Barrington, New Hampshire Wednesday conducting a search in connection with a decades-old missing person case from Massachusetts, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office in a statement said New Hampshire State Police troopers were conducting the search at the request of the Essex County State Police Detective Unit and the Lynn Police Department.

Officials did not share any details about the missing person case but thanked New Hampshire authorities for their assistance.

“We recognize the losses suffered by families with missing loved ones and want them to know that they are not forgotten,” the DA’s office said. “Our office is committed to reexamining old cases and acting on any new leads.”

