MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a dead person in the area of Lincoln and Auburn streets around 8 a.m. launched the investigation. Residents are being urged to avoid the area while the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via phone at 603-624-4040 or online through the department’s website at https://www.manchestercrimeline.org.

