MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a dead person in the area of Lincoln and Auburn streets around 8 a.m. launched the investigation. Residents are being urged to avoid the area while the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via phone at 603-624-4040 or online through the department’s website at https://www.manchestercrimeline.org.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox