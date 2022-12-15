BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting a death investigation following a shooting overnight in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around midnight found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Boston police said. His name has not been released.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers could be seen strewn across Kensington Street as officers and K-9 units scoured the area for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

