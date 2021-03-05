Police conducting drug raid at waterfront home greeted by alligator

(WHDH) — Police conducting a drug raid at a waterfront home earlier this week were greeted by a four-foot alligator, officials said.

Law enforcement officers executing a search at the home of 44-year-old Donny Askar in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday also found heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police say the alligator was found submerged in a poorly secured tank with rancid water.

Askar’s home is a waterfront residence, which could have led to the alligator escaping into the Channel Islands Harbor, police noted.

Wardens seized the alligator and transported it to a safe and secure location.

Askar is facing charges including possession for sale of heroin and methamphetamine, animal cruelty, and illegal possession of an alligator.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)