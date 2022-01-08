MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities on Saturday morning began searching the area of a Manchester, New Hampshire home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019.

The Manchester Police Department, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, will conduct a search at 77 Gilford Street as part of the continued investigation into the disappearance of Montgomery, according to Manchester police.

The Gilford Street address is the last known location where Montgomery was known to reside prior to her disappearance, police said. The public is asked to respect the privacy of the home’s current residents and to stay off the property as the investigation continues.

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is being held without bail on an assault charge stemming from an alleged incident involving Harmony.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, is facing a welfare fraud charge after police say she continued to receive food stamp benefits for Harmony between December 2019 and June 2021.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

The reward for information leading to the discovery of the missing girl was recently increased to $60,000.

