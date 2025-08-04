BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police confirmed that a man died following a shooting on Dudley Street in Roxbury.

Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to report of a person shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

