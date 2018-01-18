Police confiscate large stash of marijuana, shopping bag of cash in South Boston bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in South Boston confiscated a large stash of marijuana, a shopping bag of cash and more during a recent South Boston drug bust.

Officials said the two men involved were smoking in a car when an officer noticed a large bag filled with marijuana in the back seat following a traffic stop on Tremont Street.

Officers stopped the vehicle Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. after noticing the it speeding in the area Harrison Avenue and Marginal Road.

Police say the two men inside were acting “extremely nervous” and that officers could smell what appeared to be the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded the following:

Two extra-large vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing large quantities of what appeared to be marijuana packaged for distribution

A white plastic shopping bag and a red plastic shopping bag containing over $36,600 in US paper currency

Additional smaller quantities of what appeared to be marijuana in a variety of different packages.

Five cellular phones

A bag containing gold colored jewelry

A black MTech spring assisted knife

Terry D. Saint-Fleur, 32, of Hyde Park, and 47-year-old Yueyi Chen, of Dorchester, were taken into custody and charged with drug possession and distribution.

One of the man was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

#DailyDoseOfGreatPoliceWork: Officers Arrest Two, Recover Large Amount of Money & Marijuana during Motor Vehicle Stop https://t.co/RE30ANgm3Q pic.twitter.com/WJpIDqLiPC — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 18, 2018

