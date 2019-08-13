Police confiscate loaded firearm during Dorchester arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) -

A Boston man was arrested and is facing gun-related charges after he was allegedly found with a loaded firearm in Dorchester on Monday evening.

Police received information about an individual believed to be in possession of a firearm near Columbia Road and Buttonwood Street in Dorchester around 6:30 pm on Monday.

Officers say they observed a man who fit the description clutching an object near his waist before entering a motor vehicle and bending over as if trying to hide something.

Police stopped the vehicle and uncovered the firearm, a 9MM Ruger P89DC, in the man’s waist-area.

Arndray Love was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

