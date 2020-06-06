Police confiscate pile of fireworks in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers confiscated several boxes of fireworks in South Boston after noise complaints Friday, police said.

Officers responding to complaints of fireworks at 9 p.m. on Gavin way found a large group in the parking lot of Saint Peter’s CHurch with several boxes of fireworks, police said.

The people at the scene said they did not know that fireworks were illegal in Massachusetts, according to police. Police confiscated the fireworks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)