Police confiscate truckload of fireworks from UHaul van in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police confiscated a truckload of fireworks from a UHaul rental van in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for fireworks on Dacia Street around 9:30 p.m. found several actively exploding in the area near Dove Street, police said.

After pulling onto Dacia Street police say they saw fireworks being lit in the middle of the street and a UHaul van filled with more fireworks.

A man told officers he had rented the van and they informed him that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and have been a nuisance for residents in the city before confiscating them, police said.

