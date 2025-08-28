SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Shrewsbury Thursday morning, according to the district attorney.

Police responded to calls for a disturbance around 8:48 a.m. Officials say an altercation occurred on a path next to Jordan Pond.

Police say the victim saw the suspect spray-painting in the area and took a picture of him.

Shrewsbury police were joined by multiple law enforcement agencies searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in the area of Edgewater and Plainfield avenues.

When they arrived, police say the victim was found and later died due to his injuries. Officials say the victim had just walked his child to school.

At this time, no charges are filed and the suspect is known to Shrewsbury police.

Officials advised residents to avoid the area and to shelter in place if in the area.

Officials have not identified the victim or suspect at this time.

