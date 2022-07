BOSTON (WHDH) - The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police department is investigating a rally that appeared to target the LGBTQ community, which ended with at least three arrests.

A group of men wearing masks showed up at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain before noon on Saturday, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a story time event for local kids and families.

About a dozen men could be seen on sidewalks chanting “pedo scum, off our streets” in videos posted to social media.

Officials said at least some of the men were associated with the white supremacist group NSC 131, or the Nationalist Social Club.

The alleged leader of the group, 23-year-old Christopher Hood of Pepperell, was arrested along with 27-year-old Seth Rosenau of Jamaica Plain after police arrived at the rally, charging both with Affray and Disturbing the Peace.

Authorities said both were considered “mutual combatants” in what was allegedly a confrontation during the incident.

Also arrested was Tobias Walker, 21, who was alleged to have confronted members of the group as they fled. Walker was charged with Disorderly Conduct as well as Disturbing the Peace and Attempt to Commit a Crime.

Those arrested are likely to be arraigned in West Roxbury on Monday.

State and local politicians have since weighed in on the incident, condemning those who took part in the rally, including Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning,” Hayden said in a statement. “Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them.”

Taking questions at an event in Mattapan, Governor Charlie Baker told his reporters “my message would be, to all of these white supremacist organizations and these other hate groups, is ‘you have no place here.'”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city remains ready for city-wide deployment of extra public safety resources with a “zero-tolerance approach to any groups looking to intimidate or harass residents.”

“It’s no coincidence that these cowardly groups from outside our city continue to target Boston as we showcase how representative leadership, empowered communities, and bold policies can have immediate impact,” Wu said in a statement. “We are prepared and will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone.”

