Police: Connecticut man stabbed cashier over price of milk

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.

The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury, the Republican-American reported.

Forty-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, stabbed the cashier in the head with a folding knife after she scanned a gallon of milk and told him the price, police said.

Asfir was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Monday. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

The 19-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She was in stable condition Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)