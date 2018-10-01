STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a Connecticut toddler who was crushed by an 80-pound television was an accident.

Police said Saturday that the medical examiner determined that the 22-month-old Stamford boy died of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

The old-style cathode ray tube television fell on the boy at his home Thursday morning.

Sgt. Joseph Kennedy tells the Stamford Advocate the TV was atop a “rickety” bureau and the child may have been climbing up the drawers at the time.

The child’s mother called 911.

First responders took the boy to Stamford Hospital for treatment of a traumatic head injury. He was flown to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he died Friday afternoon.

The child’s name was not released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)