Police: Construction worker injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker in Boston was injured on the job Monday.

Boston police say a man was hurt while working on the Landmark Center building located at 401 Park Dr.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

This is the third construction-related accident in just one week.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)