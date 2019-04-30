Police: Construction workers, sheriff, dog walker nearly hit by stolen SUV during 90-mph chase

NEWPORT, Vt. (WHDH) — Two Vermont residents are facing criminal charges after the stolen SUV they were riding in nearly struck several construction workers, a sheriff and a man walking his dog during a 90-mph police chase through the streets of Newport, Vermont, on Monday, officials said.

Officers working a detail on Glen Road spotted a stolen white 2016 Toyota Rav4, which police thought was being operated by Carrie Tetreault, 32, of Sheffield, according to the Newport Police Department.

Tetreault, who is said to be known to police, was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat. Police say officers also recognized the driver, 27-year-old Justin Morgan.

When police attempted to perform a motor vehicle stop, the SUV took off at a high rate of speed after initially pulling over, police said. The vehicle then allegedly sped through a construction zone in the road, endangering the lives of workers, one of whom was placing cones and signs in the roadway.

The vehicle almost struck Sheriff Kirk Martin, who was deploying spike strips at the intersection of Fern Street and Glen Road, but it swerved onto a lawn, according to police.

When the chase reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, police say a pedestrian walking his dog was nearly run down on West Echo Lake Road.

Morgan and Tetreault later got stuck in the mud on Sanderson Hill Road and fled from police on foot. They were tracked down by a K9 dog named Ozzzy and taken into custody.

Morgan, who was ordered held on $2,500 bail, is charged with aggravated operation without owners consent, attempting to elude, grossly negligent operation, excessive speed, attempted aggravated assault on a police officer (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, and possessing stolen property.

Tetreault is charged with aggravated operation without owners consent.

Both suspects were slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)