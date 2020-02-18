Police continue search for car in connection with kidnapping of 5-year-old girl in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for the suspect who stole a car with a 5-year-old girl inside in Dorchester on Monday.

The young girl had been sitting in the backseat of her father’s 2007 Honda Accord that was parked in front of a restaurant on Dorchester Avenue around 4 p.m. when someone stole it, state police said.

The suspect drove about 10 miles away to Randolph, where a woman who lives on Powdrell Avenue says she saw the girl on the street. She called her daughter, who was back inside the house, to check on her.

Monique Brown, a former Boston Public Schools teacher, said she rushed outside and found the girl wearing a winter jacket and gloves, while playing a video game on her father’s cellphone and crying.

“I asked her what her name was and who was she here to see, that sort of thing,” Brown recalled. “She was really scared. She just kept saying, ‘I just want my daddy.'”

Authorities, who had been tracking the father’s phone, called it and Brown directed them to the street.

State police say the girl appeared unharmed.

A surveillance camera captured the initial kidnapping outside the Dorchester restaurant.

A suspect could be seen getting into the Honda with dark tinted windows before driving away and bumping into a black SUV. Less than two minutes later, the father came out of the restaurant, frantically looking for the car.

“He came from outside, he get nervous, running around, running around, and someone tell him call 911,” witness Tuong Van said.

Police are continuing to look for the stolen Honda, as well as the suspect. The Honda’s license plate is US117D.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.

