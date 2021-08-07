BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are continuing their search for a gunman who they say shot and killed a woman in the South End on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 162 West Concord St. around 9:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Boston Police back on West Concord St. in South End this morning following a deadly shooting Friday night. #7News pic.twitter.com/3wfAXDUikB — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) August 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)