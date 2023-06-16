REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A search continued Friday night for a man from Lynn who authorities said disappeared over the weekend.

State police said Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, 24, entered a Lyft in front of a Chelsea home on Shurtleff Street at 3:42 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials said the ride was then terminated at 3:56 a.m. State police said De Los Reyes’ phone number later called 911 after the ride was terminated.

After dialing 911, the call was disconnected. State police said Revere police attempted to call back but were unsuccessful.

Days later, a state police dive team was actively searching the Rumney Marsh Reservation Friday afternoon in Revere. Police were also searching Diamond Creek, near where De Los Reyes’s phone was pinged on Sunday morning.

Pastor Jose Sanchez of Ministerio Internationale Cristiana, who is close to De Los Reyes, said police called him during their search of Diamond Creek.

“The investigation people called me right away because they found the clothes and the wallet,” he said. “That’s all that they find now.”

That information has not been confirmed by police.

De Los Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was wearing black pants, a black vest and a white long-sleeve shirt with white sneakers when he disappeared.

The 911 call, officials said, appeared to have been made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere.

7NEWS reached out to state police for an update on the search Friday but had not heard back as of around 10 p.m.

