LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the search for a missing 4-year-old boy from Lowell is back underway.

Crews are searching for Azriel Lopez, who was last seen playing near the Merrimack River in Lowell on Saturday.

Dive teams and drones have been deployed, combing the area behind the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Lopez’s family says they’re praying for a miracle.

State police divers and an airwing unit joined several local agencies to look for Lopez on Sunday.

