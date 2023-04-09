BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in Mattapan Sunday night that left a 12-year-old boy injured.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cummins Highway just after 8 p.m. found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, identified as Luis Amparo, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

After this incident, the boy’s family said they are scarred by the shooting and want the person or people responsible to come forward.

“I am very angry that all the violence is happening,” said Alta Gracia-Lorenzo, Amparo’s stepmother.

Gracia-Lorenzo said her and her family were getting ready for bed Sunday night when the shots were fired.

She said one bullet hit her stepson in the leg and another bullet almost hit her 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Gracia-Lorenzo yelled for everyone to drop to the ground while her stepson cried for help.

“He said, ‘Don’t let me die, don’t let me die,” she said. “It was a very difficult moment.”

Although Amparo is expected to be okay, Garcia-Lorenzo said violence like this needs to stop.

“I don’t feel secure, and too many things are happening right now,” she said. “People don’t care, there’s a lot of hate.”

Police said Amparo was not the intended target in this incident, adding that violence won’t be tolerated.

Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed the incident, calling it “infuriating.”

“As a mother, I am enraged that our young people at all have to think about their safety,” she said outside City Hall on Monday.

Boston police detectives have been fanning out in the neighborhood around the shooting location, looking for surveillance video of this incident.

The shooting remained under investigation and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

