BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Sunday are continuing their search for a person who allegedly stabbed another driver during a road rage incident in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident on the West Roxbury Parkway at Centre Street around 3 p.m. were told a motorist stabbed a second driver in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

This is the second road rage incident in Boston within a matter of days. On Thursday, a road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike left a taxi window shattered.

Anyone with information on the West Roxbury incident is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

