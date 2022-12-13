MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for two armed suspects who are accused of robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose Saturday afternoon.

The letter carrier was delivering mail in the area of Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. when they were approached and robbed by the suspects, who fled the area on foot, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Surveillance video shows the suspects running away following the incident.

Officials said this is a federal offense and those involved could face up to 25 years in prison.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement,” and reference Case No. 3927109.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)