Police continue to hunt for evidence in disappearance of 11-year-old Chicopee boy who has been missing for 2 weeks

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities this week continued to hunt for evidence in the disappearance of an 11-year-old Chicopee boy who was last seen two weeks ago.

Boats, dive teams, K9 and drone units, as well as a helicopter converged on the area of the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers on Wednesday in an effort to track down evidence in the search for Aiden Blanchard, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Blanchard was last seen walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee near Old Field Road on Friday, Feb. 5, around 11:30 a.m., police said. Investigators believe he was heading toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Blanchard is said to be about 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Chicopee police, state police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police have searched along and in the rivers on numerous days. All evidence gathered to date suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact 911, Chicopee police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)